May 26 China Animal Healthcare Ltd

* Received a petition dated 19 May 2017 filed by petitioner, a substantial shareholder , in Court Of First Instance

* Petitioner alleged affairs of co conducted by WANG, with management of co, in manner which is unfairly prejudicial to co​

* ‍hearing of petition is scheduled to be heard on 26 July 2017​

* Petitioner seeks a buy-out order and seeks, as an alternative remedy, a winding-up order against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: