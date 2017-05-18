BRIEF-Pine Care Group says FY profit attributable HK$12.4 mln
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct
May 18 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd
* Says it completes clinical trial for goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine
* Says goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine is main goats epidemic prevention product
* Results of the clinical trial demonstrated a positive effect using the goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine and it is qualified with condition of sale
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.