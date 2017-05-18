May 18 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd

* Says it completes clinical trial for goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine

* Says goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine is main goats epidemic prevention product

* Results of the clinical trial demonstrated a positive effect using the goats contagious pleuropneumonia vaccine and it is qualified with condition of sale

