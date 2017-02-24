BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
Feb 24 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd
* Vendors, purchaser, vendor guarantors, purchaser guarantors and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Deal for consideration of RMB984.9 million
* Vendors are Shenzhenshi Qiushuo Investment Development and Shenzhenshi Zhongnanhuali Investment; vendor guarantors is Shenzhen Nanxian Technology
* Purchaser is Aoyuan Group (Guangdong); target company is Shenzhenshi Qiuming Investment Development Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year