BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 China Art Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in consolidated profit for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to increase in revenue from art auction business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won