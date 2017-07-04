BRIEF-China Assets Holdings announces proposal for privatisation of China Assets (Holdings) Ltd

July 4 (Reuters) - China Assets Holdings Ltd

* Proposal for privatisation of china assets (holdings) limited

* Upon cancellation of scheme shares each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive hk$6.8 in cash for each scheme share

* Scheme shares are in aggregate valued at approximately hk$335.5 million

* Independent committee established by board to make a recommendation to scheme shareholders as to whether terms of proposal are fair

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares