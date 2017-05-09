BRIEF-Shanghai DragonNet Technology to sell 19 pct stake in software firm for 34.2 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan
May 9 China Assurance Finance Group Ltd
* Co and Shinonghui Agricultural Industry Co entered into a strategic cooperation agreement
* All-dimensional cooperation will be rolled out by parties on online trading platform for agricultural products of co
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent