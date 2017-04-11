BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 China Assurance Finance Group Ltd
* Voluntary announcement acquisition of approximately 63.97% of the issued shares in Great Wall Securities Limited
* Vong Kuoc Meng and China Assets Group Management Limited entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Pursuant to deal vendor shall sell and purchaser shall purchase sale shares at consideration of HK$9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: