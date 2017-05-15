May 15 China Auto Logistics Inc

* China Auto Logistics reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $111 million

* China auto logistics inc - "do not expect to see any significant improvements in our gross margins in auto sales"

* China auto logistics inc - "have built up our inventory in q1 in anticipation of an improving outlook for auto sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: