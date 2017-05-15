BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 China Auto Logistics Inc
* China Auto Logistics reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $111 million
* China auto logistics inc - "do not expect to see any significant improvements in our gross margins in auto sales"
* China auto logistics inc - "have built up our inventory in q1 in anticipation of an improving outlook for auto sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics