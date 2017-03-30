BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 China Automotive Systems Inc
* China Automotive Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 sales rose 24.6 percent to $149.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $485 million
China Automotive Systems Inc - "We expect our gross margin to recover in 2017"
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018