BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 China Banking Corp-
* Refers to article published in the philippine star on 21 may 2017 entitled “china bank woos rcbc for merger talks”
* Clarifies that China Bank Management is not aware of any negotiations with rcbc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18