BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 China Bio Cassava Holdings Ltd
* Vendor and company entered into agreement
* Co has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares, representing 30 pct of issued share capital in target company for the consideration
* Upon completion, company will issue promissory note with principal sum of HK$7.5 mln to vendor in settlement of consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: