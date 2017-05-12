BRIEF-Finjan secures $15.3 mln series A-1 preferred stock financing
* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing
May 12 China Bio Cassava Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
* Fortune Credit has agreed to grant loan in principal amount of HK$5 million to customer a for a term of six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing
* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer