June 12 China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2016

* Says ex-dividend date July 25

* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31

* Record date July 31

* Payment date Aug. 17

