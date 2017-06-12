BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing
June 12 China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share for 2016
* Says ex-dividend date July 25
* Last date before book closure July 26 with book closure period from July 27 to July 31
* Record date July 31
* Payment date Aug. 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f849j0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* On June 19, co entered into agreements with affiliates of Biomed Realty L.P - SEC filing
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: