BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 China Child Care Corporation Ltd
* Intends to commence a new business activity involving investment in securities
* New business activity which may include long-term and short-term investments in listed securities in Hong Kong
* Expect that new business activity can diversify income streams and may generate additional investment returns on available funds from time to time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hanna Paul)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.