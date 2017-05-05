May 5 China Child Care Corporation Ltd
:
* Disposal of 45pct equity interest in a subsidiary
* Deal for for consideration of RMB100.0 million
* Frog Prince (China) to sell sale shares,45 pct equity
interest in Fujian Herun
* Shenzhen Qianhai Wosheng Asset Management Centre to buy
equity interest in Fujian
* Expects that group will record an estimated gain of
approximately RMB66.4 million on disposal
* Following completion, group's interest in Fujian Herun
will be reduced from 75pct to 30pct
* Post-deal, Fujian Herun will cease to be unit of co and
its financial results will be de-consolidated from consol
financial statements
