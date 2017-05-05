May 5 China Child Care Corporation Ltd :

* Disposal of 45pct equity interest in a subsidiary

* Deal for for consideration of RMB100.0 million

* Frog Prince (China) to sell sale shares,45 pct equity interest in Fujian Herun

* Shenzhen Qianhai Wosheng Asset Management Centre to buy equity interest in Fujian

* Expects that group will record an estimated gain of approximately RMB66.4 million on disposal

* Following completion, group's interest in Fujian Herun will be reduced from 75pct to 30pct

* Following completion, group's interest in Fujian Herun will be reduced from 75pct to 30pct

* Post-deal, Fujian Herun will cease to be unit of co and its financial results will be de-consolidated from consol financial statements