BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 China Chuanglian Education Group Ltd :
* Chuanglian Asset agreed to purchase from Wu Chaomei,Fu Yi,Wu Zhenmo 100% of equity interest of Beijing Zhongjin Insurance Brokerage
* Total cash consideration of equity transfer agreement is rmb10 million
* Acquisition will not cause any material adverse impact to business, operations and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2plFVGQ] Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.