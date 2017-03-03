BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd
* KW notes issuer, HK guarantor and co entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers and joint bookrunners
* Deal with respect to issue of 2020 kw notes, 2022 kw notes, 2024 kw notes and 2027 kw notes under program
* Aggregate gross proceeds from issuance of KW notes are estimated to be approximately US$2.993 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.