BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 7 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Voluntary Announcement Acquisition Of Shares In Jsc "Altyn Bank"
* Voluntary Announcement Acquisition Of Shares In Jsc "Altyn Bank"

* Board approved bank's acquisition of 60% equity interest in Jsc Altyn Bank held by Jsc Halyk Bank
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC