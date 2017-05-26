WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 China City Infrastructure Group Ltd
* Entered subscription agreement with subscriber, co to allot 100 million shares at subscription price of HK$0.5 per subscription share
* Net proceeds of subscription will be approximately HK$49.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress