BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: