Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit receives city government subsidies of 261.0 million yuan ($38.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s32qQx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8360 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.