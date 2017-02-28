REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 China Digital Tv Holding Co Ltd
* China digital tv announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 34.8 percent to $800,000
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations