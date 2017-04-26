BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 China Digital Video Holdings Ltd
* Expected that group will record a net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expects loss due to non-cash share-based compensation expenses of rmb31.2 million related to shares of company Source text (bit.ly/2oLnHx7) Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes