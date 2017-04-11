BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable and connected transaction - sale and purchase agreement
* CDOT Huizhou and TCL Mobile Communication entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal at a consideration of RMB105.3 million
* CDOT Huizhou agreed to purchase target shares which represented 100% equity interest of target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: