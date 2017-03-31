UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai
* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd says restructuring is an all-cash transaction
* China Distance Education - Agreement to sell 80% equity interest in Xiamen Netinnet Software to Beijing Zhengbao Yucai for RMB221 million
* China Distance Education - Board appointed special committee composed solely of independent directors to evaluate and review key terms of restructuring
* China Distance Education - Board authorized special committee to retain legal counsel and financial advisor to advise special committee on proposed restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.