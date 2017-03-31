March 31 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited announces restructuring of Zhengbao Yucai

* China Distance Education Holdings Ltd says restructuring is an all-cash transaction

* China Distance Education - Agreement to sell 80% equity interest in Xiamen Netinnet Software to Beijing Zhengbao Yucai for RMB221 million

* China Distance Education - Board appointed special committee composed solely of independent directors to evaluate and review key terms of restructuring

* China Distance Education - Board authorized special committee to retain legal counsel and financial advisor to advise special committee on proposed restructuring