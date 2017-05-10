BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 China Eco-farming Ltd:
* Q1 loss -25.85 million hkd
* Board does not recommend any payment of interim dividend for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Qtrly revenue HK$15.4 million versus HK$18.9 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION