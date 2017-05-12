BRIEF-Annexin Pharmaceuticals patent approved in the United States
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
May 12 China Eco-farming Ltd:
* Unaudited loss for period attributable to owners of co for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately hk$25.8 million
* Unaudited revenue of approximately hk$15.4 million for three months ended 31 March 2017, down 18.2 percent Source text (bit.ly/2qzBsnp) Further company coverage:
* PATENT FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE APPROVED IN UNITED STATES
* ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSES TO VOTE ON 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTY/SHR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)