New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 China Energy Development Holdings Ltd :
* currently in preliminary negotiation with independent financial institutions in relation to possible equity fund- raising
* however no binding agreement has been entered into by company with any financial institutions
* Refers to equity fund raising involving possibly issue of new shares of co at size of hk$400 million or above
* to apply for leave of cayman court to consent to possible equity fund-raising, in reference to grant of injunction order by court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.