BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 China Enterprise Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qbEgm0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd