April 28 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd

* Qtrly operating income RMB23,692 million versus RMB 23,574 million

* Qtrly net profit attributable to equity shareholders RMB 8.58 billion versus RMB 8.45 billion

* At quarter-end non-performing loan ratio was 1.54%, down by 0.06 percentage point over end of previous year

* At quarter-end, capital adequacy ratio of group was 11.78%, its tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.32%