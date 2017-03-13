March 13 China Evergrande Group:

* Company announces that it has received requisite consents necessary for proposed amendments to each of indentures

* Refers to announcement dated 27 Feb 2017 in relation to solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments

* Co and subsidiary guarantors expect to execute a supplemental indenture with respect to each of indentures on/about 16 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: