UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 China Evergrande Group
* Kailong Real Estate and Hengda Real Estate entered into a supplemental agreement with Shenzhen Investment and Shenzhen Real Estate
* Company would like to inform shareholders that owing to preparation work in relation to proposed reorganisation is still on-going
* Deal to extend exclusivity period and term of cooperation agreement from original seven months from date of cooperation agreement to 31 dec 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2oTS6u8) Further company coverage:
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.