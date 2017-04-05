UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 China Fiber Optic Network System Group Ltd:
* Deng Xuejun will retire from his current position as an executive director of company Source text: (bit.ly/2nDOLwT) Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)