April 3 China Fibretech Ltd:
* Operation of unit, Shishi Simwa Knitting & Dyeing has been
downsizing and will be temporarily shut down
* Operations to shut due to non-compliance of sewage
treatment regulation and sewage disposal without treatment made
by sewage treatment service provider
* Due to uncertainties surrounding claims, trading of
company shares will continue to be suspended until further
notice
* Operation of subsidiary will be resumed upon compliance of
relevant regulations by Haitian
* To downsize and will temporarily shut down operation of
its subsidiary in coming few days in order to avoid further loss
* Capacity of sewage treatment service provided to
subsidiary has been reduced to 400 tonnes per day
* Haitian penalized by local authority, output of sewage
from all dyeing companies in Wubao Industrial Zone restricted
and closely monitored by relevant authorities
* Owing to non-compliance of environmental protection and
sewage treatment regulation in Shishi by Haitian, Haitian was
penalized
