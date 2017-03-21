UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 20 China Film Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a fund management joint venture, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan, with partner
* Says it will hold 20 percent stake in the joint venture with investment of 2 million yuan
* It will set up a cinema buyout fund, whose initial size will be at least 1 billion yuan
* It will hold 20 percent stake in the buyout fund with investment of 200 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GPmDF1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.