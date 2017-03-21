UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 20 China Film Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 35.8 million yuan to set up an Internet cinema fund with partners and hold a 49.9 percent stake in the fund
* The fund size is 71.6 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2aKCd6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.