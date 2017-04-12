April 12 China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd

* Noted recent drop in price of co's shares and various news alleging, co's substantial shareholder might pledged his shares and were subject to forced sale

* Board is not aware of reason for unusual movements in price and volume of company's shares

* Made enquiries with lin yuhao & clarify that lin yuhao have not directly or indirectly pledged any of his shares & have not sold of any shares Source (bit.ly/2p89yuO)