New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd
* Noted recent drop in price of co's shares and various news alleging, co's substantial shareholder might pledged his shares and were subject to forced sale
* Board is not aware of reason for unusual movements in price and volume of company's shares
* Made enquiries with lin yuhao & clarify that lin yuhao have not directly or indirectly pledged any of his shares & have not sold of any shares Source (bit.ly/2p89yuO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.