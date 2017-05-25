UPDATE 1-China's ICBC says checks of loans to big acquirers are routine
* China's ICBC checks offshore loans to some acquisitive firms
May 25 China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd
* Golden rich international financial group and purchaser entered into agreement
* Consideration for sale shares is hk$12 million
* vendor to sell and ace jumbo ventures to purchase sale shares at consideration
* Company is expected to book a profit in amount of approximately hk$6 million in respect of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* China's ICBC checks offshore loans to some acquisitive firms
* Says unit wins land auction for 5.0 billion yuan ($731.18 million)