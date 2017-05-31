BRIEF-Borneo Oil Bhd updates on production for month of May
* For May ores mined 45,502.20 mt; for May production of gold dore 113.44 oz Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1NUgE) Further company coverage:
May 31 China First Capital Group Ltd:
* Vendors agreed to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu shares for HK$918.4 million
* Announces purchase of shares in Virscend Education Company Limited
* Co to purchase and Purple Fame, Global Earn Wealth International (vendors) to sell in aggregate 180.4 million Virscend Edu Shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For May ores mined 45,502.20 mt; for May production of gold dore 113.44 oz Source text : (http://bit.ly/2t1NUgE) Further company coverage:
June 23 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd * Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rYxHsF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)