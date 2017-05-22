BRIEF-Bega Cheese updates on institutional placement and share purchase plan
* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million
May 22 China First Capital Group Ltd
* on 21 may cfcg australia in its capacity as manager of new trust and g8 education entered into a legally binding term sheet
* new trust to subscribe for and g8 education to issue, 8.2 million shares in g8 education for a total subscription price of about a$31.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million
June 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.