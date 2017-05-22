May 22 China First Capital Group Ltd

* on 21 may cfcg australia in its capacity as manager of new trust and g8 education entered into a legally binding term sheet

* new trust to subscribe for and g8 education to issue, 8.2 million shares in g8 education for a total subscription price of about a$31.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)