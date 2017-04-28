April 28 China Fortune Investments Holding Ltd :

* Major transaction acquisition of Affluent Grand Limited

* Acquisition of affluent grand limited

* Company agreed to acquire from vendors entire issued share capital of target and shareholders loan for HK$380 million

* Consideration to be satisfied as to HK$120 million in cash, HK$100 million by issue of promissory note,HK$160 million by issue of bonds

* Co to acquire issued share capital of affluent grand from tai quan enterprises and extreme rich corporate development Source text : (bit.ly/2pt6USZ) Further company coverage: