BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 16 China Fortune Investments Holding Ltd :
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease