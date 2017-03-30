BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 30China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signs MoU with government of Zhongtang, Dongguan city and Dongguan Industrial Investment Holding Group
* It will provide development, construction and operation service within the fields authorized by the government, together with Dongguan Industrial Investment Holding Group


RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.