BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit up 35.1 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.04 million)
* Says its Singapore unit CFLD (Singapore) Investment Pte Ltd signs MOU with Brunei's government, Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd on economic zone project
* Says it plans to set up unit in Brunei
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oC2NEF; bit.ly/2prTpTc
($1 = 6.8956 Chinese yuan renminbi)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.