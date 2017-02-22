BRIEF-Aedifica acquires care residence in Leersum, NL
* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN LEERSUM, THE NETHERLANDS (CONTRACTUAL VALUE CIRCA EUR 6 MILLION)
Feb 22 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder uses 60.5 million shares in the company as collateral, or 2.05 percent total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mkBR75
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016