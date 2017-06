May 8 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 101.3 million yuan ($14.67 million)

* Says it plans to invest a combined 811.8 million yuan to set up seven units

* Says units obtains land sites in Vietnam for $65.95 million

* Says indirectly-owned unit buys property assets for 259.0 million yuan in Anhui province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXBkL8; bit.ly/2pmFYAg; bit.ly/2qJwvYN

