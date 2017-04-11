BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 827.0 million yuan ($119.86 million)
* Says it plans to invest about 440 million yuan to set up nine firms
* Says unit acquires property projects for a combined 1.26 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p2uJOw; bit.ly/2ouUFVr; bit.ly/2oU9im3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.