July 12 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Co Ltd :

* Says its indirect wholly owned investment subsidiary enters into agreement to buy back 48.98 percent stake in Beijing investment development firm (the target firm), via 2.1 billion yuan worth of capital injection

* Says the investment subsidiary will wholly own the target firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4SyYPZ

