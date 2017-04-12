April 12 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 due to unusual share price movements

* Says it gets approval to issue 1.9 billion yuan ($275.69 million) medium-term notes, 6.0 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2p5SJDA; bit.ly/2osWKkh; bit.ly/2ptrTlc

