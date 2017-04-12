BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 due to unusual share price movements
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.9 billion yuan ($275.69 million) medium-term notes, 6.0 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2p5SJDA; bit.ly/2osWKkh; bit.ly/2ptrTlc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: