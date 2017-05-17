UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Forte Oil eyes 20 bln naira share sale
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
May 17 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd
* Intends to enter into framework agreement with Galaxy Financial Holdings
* Group will conduct securities and financial products transactions with Galaxy Financial Holdings Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)